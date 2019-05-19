|
Esther Louise "Essie" Pudwill Williamson
Euless - Esther Louise "Essie" Pudwill Williamson, 70, of Euless passed away April 25, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, one of 5 children to Clayton and Lorena Pudwill. She attended Pasco High and went on to receive her BA from San Diego State University. Shortly after high school graduation she travelled throughout Europe for two years, returning to Pasco and later moving to San Diego.
In 1974 she married Richard Kyle Williamson in San Diego, CA. Had two children and later moved to San Angelo, TX in 1980.
Essie was employed at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX from 1980 to 2007 where she retired after 32 years of government service. Essie was always an active member of her community. She was a member of Business Professional Women (Beta Sigma Phi), her church choir, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
She was always the brightest light in the room and made friends wherever she went. She left a wake of lifelong friendships and memories in all her walks of life. With a strong, independent, and loving soul she touched more lives than we can count and kept that spirit every moment of her life.
She is survived by her two sons: Kevin and his wife Ellen of Irving, and Scott and his wife Katherine of Lakeside. She also leaves four siblings: Glenn Pudwill, Joan Cover, Elaine McDougal, and Larry Pudwill. She had two grandchildren, Daniel Williamson and Rebecca Williamson, along with several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at The Church of the Apostles, 322 South MacArthur Blvd Coppell, Texas 75019 on May 25, 2019 at 3pm.
With hopes of advancing research for CBD and PSP, her body was donated to the Willed Body Program at UT Southwestern, Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Williamsons' memory to CurePSP at PSP.org or at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 19, 2019