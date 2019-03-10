|
Esther Ruth Michalik Chasak
San Angelo, TX
Esther Ruth Chasak was called to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born to Emilie Jansa Michalik and Anton Michalik on September 12, 1923 and married Adolph Chasak on November 25, 1941.
Esther was a loving, consistent and steadfast daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. A hard working and caring lady, she loved to cook for her family and to share her flowers she so loved to care for with family and friends. She was a member of the Wall Brethren Church, having been a children's Sunday School Teacher, member of the Christian Sisters, and sang in the church choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Adolph, sisters Libbie Kutter and Angeline Simcik, brothers Edmond Michalik, Rueben Michalik, Albert Michalik, and Daniel Michalik.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters Linda Butera and husband Sam of San Angelo, Loretta Drgac and husband J.D. of Odessa and son Tommy Chasak and wife Denise of Round Rock, grandson Scott Drgac of Red Rock, sisters Georgia Simcik and Noemi Drgac of San Angelo and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., Sunday, at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Monday, Marh 11, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel and officiated by Rev. Tommy Tallas. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Solaris Hospice and The Springs Memory Care.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to one's favorite Charity.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 10, 2019