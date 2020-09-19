1/
Ethel Marie Droll Weishuhn
{ "" }
Ethel Marie Droll Weishuhn

Eola - Ethel Marie Droll Weishuhn, 91, of Eola went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 in San Angelo. The Rosary Vigil will be 6:00 P.M., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, TX. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Allen Weishuhn, Linda Urbanek, David Weishuhn, and Donald Weishuhn. Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Vigil
06:00 PM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
SEP
21
Burial
St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery
