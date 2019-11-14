|
|
Etta Merle Hausenfluck
Christoval - Etta Merle Hausenfluck of Christoval, Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 103 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at Southgate Church of Christ in San Angelo, Texas on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be on Monday at Ivy Cemetery in Christoval, Texas.
Etta was born July 21, 1916, to Wallace and Afton Montgomery in Georgetown, Texas. Etta married J.F. Hausenfluck in Georgetown, Texas, on September 23, 1939. They had 64 wonderful years together ranching and treasuring time with their family. Etta was a faithful member of Southgate Church of Christ and enjoyed serving the Lord and reading scripture daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 brother, and 2 sisters. Survivors include her son Billy Hausenfluck and wife Janell, her daughter JoAnne Poynor; her grandchildren Troy Headrick and wife Azza, Patti Harris, Cynthia Kirkpatrick and husband Lance, Bobby Headrick and wife Lorrie, Jeffrey Hausenfluck and wife Betty; great-grandchildren Jennifer Tawwater and spouse, Kaleb Headrick and spouse, Nick Headrick and spouse, Stefanie Rubio and spouse, Jacob Harris, Hunter McBride, Travis Miller, William Hausenfluck, Blake Kirkpatrick, Hunter Miller; 11 great-great grandchildren; nieces, great nieces and nephews; and brother/sisters in Christ that complete her family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019