Eugene Edwin Spieker
San Angelo - Eugene Edwin Spieker, 84, of San Angelo, passed away November 19, 2019 in his home. He was born March 1,1935 in Eola, TX to Edwin and Annie Spieker. He graduated from Eola High School, Class of 1953. He then served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He married Lessie Lea Hoskins on January 10, 1959. They welcomed their only child, Randy in 1960. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. He worked diligently his whole life as an electrician and overall handyman. He was employed at Westbrook Electric and Southwest Bank for many years. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1961. He was a man of strong faith. He used that faith to help anyone who would let him. He could and would repair anything you could bring to him. His shop was a place of fixing things and broken spirits. Many people came by just to hear a word of God in their times of troubles. He always had a smile on his face and time to spare for anyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Annie Spieker. He is survived by his wife, Lessie, his son and daughter in law, Randy and Susan Spieker. His grandchildren Simone Brooks, Luke and Sarah Wilkes as well as three great-grandchildren, Faith, Rylee and Hayes. His siblings, Helen Spieker, Loraine Fuessil, Clarence Spieker, and Kathryn Spieker Patterson. As well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. All of which he loved and cherished.
His celebration of life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm, with a burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the .
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019