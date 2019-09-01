Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul Ann Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Vickers


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Vickers Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Vickers

San Angelo - Eugene Thomas Vickers (95) passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Gene was born April 26, 1924 in Eagle Pass, TX to Silas Stephen Vickers and Minnie Lee (Couey) Vickers. He accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized when he was 13. Until recent years, Gene served wholeheartedly in many leadership positions in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

His father worked for the Railway Express Agency and moved the family to nine different cities in Texas before settling in San Angelo. Gene graduated from San Angelo High School in 1943. In 1946 a cousin introduced him to a young nurse cadet, Merlene Banfield, of Shannon Nursing School. The two were married in El Campo, TX on August 21, 1946 and recently enjoyed celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Gene worked for the Railway Express Agency in San Angelo for 11 years before joining GTE in November 1954. In 1955 he became the supervisor of Archives, a department he organized from its beginning and maintained with a host of devoted employees until his retirement in 1981. Gene was very proud of his time with GTE and fond of the many friendships he made along the way. Some of his former employees remained his closest friends.

After retirement from GTE, Gene's desire was to do odd jobs and mow yards for the elderly. This quickly expanded when he was asked jokingly by a co-worker to paint his house. He accepted the challenge and a third career was launched that spanned 25 more years. Always a perfectionist, he became known as the best brush man in San Angelo.

In his later years, he spent time caring for his wife in their home. He also brought joy to his grandchildren and friends by baking them homemade goodies and making sure they never left his home empty handed.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Edward (Jim) Vickers and Stephen Robert (Bob) Vickers and a sister Dorothy Mae Lincoln. Survivors include his wife Merlene, daughter Sandy (Tiger) McCracken of San Angelo and son Tom (Jennifer) Vickers of Brownwood. Grandchildren Whitney McCracken of San Angelo, Blake McCracken of Ridgecrest, CA, Bryce Vickers of Lubbock and Kirk Vickers of Denton. Sister-in-law Frances Vickers of Buchanan Dam and brother-in-law Ivan (Jean) Banfield of Denison and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Anderton and the 2nd floor nursing staff at Shannon Skilled Nursing facility, along with caregivers Ann, Veronica, and Anna.

Services are scheduled for 10 AM Tuesday, September 3, at Paul Ann Baptist Church Impakt Auditorium with Mike Dorman officiating. Burial to follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery.

Pall bearers are Blake McCracken, Bryce Vickers, Kirk Vickers, Lonnie Vickers, Terry Corbell, and George Snodgrass.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now