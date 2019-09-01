|
Eugene "Gene" Vickers
San Angelo - Eugene Thomas Vickers (95) passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Gene was born April 26, 1924 in Eagle Pass, TX to Silas Stephen Vickers and Minnie Lee (Couey) Vickers. He accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized when he was 13. Until recent years, Gene served wholeheartedly in many leadership positions in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
His father worked for the Railway Express Agency and moved the family to nine different cities in Texas before settling in San Angelo. Gene graduated from San Angelo High School in 1943. In 1946 a cousin introduced him to a young nurse cadet, Merlene Banfield, of Shannon Nursing School. The two were married in El Campo, TX on August 21, 1946 and recently enjoyed celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Gene worked for the Railway Express Agency in San Angelo for 11 years before joining GTE in November 1954. In 1955 he became the supervisor of Archives, a department he organized from its beginning and maintained with a host of devoted employees until his retirement in 1981. Gene was very proud of his time with GTE and fond of the many friendships he made along the way. Some of his former employees remained his closest friends.
After retirement from GTE, Gene's desire was to do odd jobs and mow yards for the elderly. This quickly expanded when he was asked jokingly by a co-worker to paint his house. He accepted the challenge and a third career was launched that spanned 25 more years. Always a perfectionist, he became known as the best brush man in San Angelo.
In his later years, he spent time caring for his wife in their home. He also brought joy to his grandchildren and friends by baking them homemade goodies and making sure they never left his home empty handed.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Edward (Jim) Vickers and Stephen Robert (Bob) Vickers and a sister Dorothy Mae Lincoln. Survivors include his wife Merlene, daughter Sandy (Tiger) McCracken of San Angelo and son Tom (Jennifer) Vickers of Brownwood. Grandchildren Whitney McCracken of San Angelo, Blake McCracken of Ridgecrest, CA, Bryce Vickers of Lubbock and Kirk Vickers of Denton. Sister-in-law Frances Vickers of Buchanan Dam and brother-in-law Ivan (Jean) Banfield of Denison and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Anderton and the 2nd floor nursing staff at Shannon Skilled Nursing facility, along with caregivers Ann, Veronica, and Anna.
Services are scheduled for 10 AM Tuesday, September 3, at Paul Ann Baptist Church Impakt Auditorium with Mike Dorman officiating. Burial to follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery.
Pall bearers are Blake McCracken, Bryce Vickers, Kirk Vickers, Lonnie Vickers, Terry Corbell, and George Snodgrass.
