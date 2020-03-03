|
Eugenia (Jean) Cunningham Bolz
San Angelo - Eugenia (Jean) Cunningham Bolz better known as Nanny by all , met her heavenly Father on March 1, 2020, surrounded by love, laughter, and comfort. Eugenia was born November 13, 1934 in Miles, Texas, one of four children of Dick and Bessie Cunningham. Her siblings include brother Glenn Cunningham, sisters Vena Benes and Carolyn Jewell. The family moved to San Angelo and there her father started his business "Dix Key Shop".
She married Steven Bolz on March 13, 1964. Steve was in the Air Force and they were stationed at Elmendorf Alaska, Karamursel Turkey, and Pensacola Florida. Wherever they were stationed Jean worked a variety of jobs including the Aero Club in Alaska and the Officer's Club in Turkey. She and Steve enjoyed bowling. After Steve's retirement from the Air Force they returned to San Angelo where Jean worked at Tom Ridgeway florist.
Nanny never met a stranger and her quick wit could bring a smile to everyone "Amen, brother Ben, shot at a rooster, hit a hen". Her love and devotion to her family was undeniably her greatest gift which also included all of her nieces and nephews. Another love of hers was for all God's creatures.
She is survived by daughters Melissa (Charlie) Beard and Brenda (Rick) Lorey. She became "Nanny" to her grandchildren Kim (Levi) Razics, Cassandra (David) Martinez, Clinton (Heather) Everhardt, Aaron (Aisulu) Everhardt, Trisha (Travis) Britton and Charles and Molly Beard and great grandchildren Angel, Donavan and Jasmine Martinez, Tresint and Gissele Everhardt, Kaden and Yasmina Everhardt and Luke and Willow Britton. She will be welcomed at Heaven's gates by her husband of 53 years, Steven Bolz, son James Everhardt, her parents, and her siblings and their spouses Glenn (Lois) Cunningham, Vena (Jimmy) Benes and Carolyn (Wallace) Jewell. On her arrival to Heaven we're sure every door and every gate has been unlocked.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5 from 6-8 pm at Harper Funeral Home and graveside service on Friday, March 6 at 2:00 pm·.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Sociaty, the Alzheimer's Foundation, or Cassie's Place in San Angelo.
It is with great appreciation that goes out to all the staff at 'The Springs" for all the love and care they gave to our Nanny.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020