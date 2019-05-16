|
Eva Jo Lee
Bronte - Eva Jo Lee was born on February 21, 1946 and went home to be with her Lord on May 13, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Bronte with Reverend James Brunson officiating. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Eva Jo loved working as a secretary for Bronte High School and retired after twenty plus years. During her years at Bronte she was one of the first volunteers for the East Coke County Ambulance Service. She later moved to the Dallas Metroplex to work for GTE/ Verizon Telephone Company for an additional twenty years before retiring. After her retirement she volunteered at various organizations, where she invested her time, doing what she loved most by helping people and animals. In January of 2019 she made the move to San Angelo.
Eva Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Pershing and Lorena Hicks and her grandson, Kyler Lee.
She is survived by her sons Mike Lee; Todd Lee and daughter in law, Diane; Grandchildren, Cody Lee and wife Randi, Macy Lee and Caroline Lee; Brothers, Jerry Hicks and wife Carol, Pershing Hicks Jr. and wife Sandra; and her pride and joy, Sasha and KC, her miniature schnauzer's.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The East Coke County EMS, P. O. Box 357, Bronte, Texas 76933.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 16, 2019