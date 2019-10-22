|
|
Eva McFarlane Rink
San Angelo - Eva McFarlane Rink passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2019. Eva was born October 22, 1929 to R C McFarlane and Virginia Frost McFarlane in Port Neches, Texas. Eva attended Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio and graduated from Port Neches High School. While attending North Texas State, she met Wilson on a blind date and married November 28, 1951. They moved to San Angelo and started raising their daughters, Icy, Wendy, and Tracey.
Eva was the neighborhood mother. She loved traveling and entertaining friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes.
Survivors include her husband, Wilson Rink, daughters, Icy Donnelly, Wendy Barrows (Bryan), Tracey Duke (Jim). Grandchildren, Rink and Miles Donnelly, Will Ferguson, and Madeline Barrows. Her sister-in-law, Nancy Rink Johnson (Jerry) and her nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019