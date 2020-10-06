1/1
Evelyn Conditt
Evelyn Conditt

State Line - Evelyn Conditt of State Line, Mississippi, 97 years young, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9am to 8pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel/ Grape Creek.

Evelyn was born on April 8, 1923 in Wade, Oklahoma to Zula Frances McIntire and Hendrix McIntire. She married Byron Conditt on September 30, 1939. They were married for sixty-six years.

She is survived by six children, Minnie Frances Rolbird of State Line, Mississippi; Maxine Sims of Seminole, Texas; Lois Kay Robertson of Grapecreek, Texas; Ruth Robertson of Grapecreek, Texas; Nancy Ellen Wright (David) of Normangee, Texas; David Conditt (Kathy) of Amarillo, Texas; and one sister in law, Louise McIntire of Bokchito, Oklahoma; thirty one grandchildren, seventy eight great grandchildren, eighteen great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Byron Maxfield Conditt; daughter, Patricia Quisenberry; granddaughter Ella May Boudreau; great grandson, Teddy Pope and great great grandsons, Chip Boudreau, Jeremiah Pope and John Curtis Robertson; four brothers, Virgil, Hollis, Lester Clyde McIntire and five sisters, Hazel Akins, Edith Holder, Lois Tigner, Mary Connelly and Viola Cain

Thank you to Deaconess Hospice of Laurel, Mississippi.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
