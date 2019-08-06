|
Evelyn Helen Bouska
San Angelo - Evelyn Helen (Kotrla) Bouska, age 93 of San Angelo, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019.
Evelyn and her twin brother Edwin were born on June 19, 1926 in Williamson County, TX to Joe & Albina (Kovarik) Kotrla. The youngest of 10 siblings, Evelyn grew up on the family farm near Taylor, TX. She attended school in Jonah, and often commented on her horseback rides to school each day with her brothers.
At the age of 16, Evelyn moved to Tom Green County where several of her siblings were already living and farming. She took a job waiting tables at Alexander's Cafe in downtown San Angelo. This would begin a career in the restaurant industry that would span four decades, making Evelyn a familiar figure at some of San Angelo' s best known eateries, including the Log Cabin, Twin Mountain, Beaver Lodge and Santa Fe Junction.
Evelyn met the love of her life, Joe Bouska, in downtown San Angelo just before he was sent off to Italy in World War II where he would lose a limb in combat.Upon his return home, the couple was married on April 16, 1947. As Joe's war injuries limited his abilities, Evelyn' s work supported them until his death in 1965.
Known for her independence and hospitality, Evelyn took great pride in hosting family gatherings at her home. Her ability to decorate, set a table, and serve as hostess, all while making guests feel welcome, was truly a God given talent!
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents Albina and Joe Kotrla; also by brothers Jody, Oscar, Frank, August, Albert and Edwin; by sisters Hattie Machann, Minnie Chasak, and Frances McComb.
Evelyn is survived by her son Tom Townley and by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
As a member of Wall Brethren Church for over 70 years, the funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00am. The Rev. Tommy Tallas, Rev. Ryan Volkman and Rev. Dale Weise will officiate. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Cemetery, San Angelo, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wall Brethren Church, PO Box 195, Wall, TX 76957 or to the Hus Encampment c/o Todd Corporon, 5350 CR 124, Georgetown, TX 78626.
Pallbearers are nephews Larry Kotrla, Eddie Kotrla, Johnny McComb III, Kenny Kotrla, and great nephews Dale Weise and Ricky Weise. Honorary pallbearers are Erwin Machann and Clifton Kotrla.
Special thanks to the staff at San Angelo Nursing & Rehab for their loving care of Evelyn over the past seven years.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 6, 2019