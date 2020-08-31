Evelyn Irene Davis Roach
San Angelo - Evelyn Irene Davis Roach passed away on August 27, 2020, at the age of 96 in Palmdale, CA. She was born on November 17, 1923 in Ranger, Texas. Her husband of 77 ½ years, Albert Lee Roach, preceded her on February 22, 2020.
She is survived by daughters Karen Lee White, Vivian Mason and son-in-law Lindy Mason; grandchildren LeeAnn Fitzgerald, Chris Mason and Penney Mason Lewis and grandson-in-law Aaron Lewis; great-grandchildren Allan and Aleeya Fitzgerald.
Evelyn was the eldest of the 2 girls born to Elva and Vyron Davis. Elva was a homemaker, while Vyron commonly referred to as "Barney" or "Wimpy" after the comic strip "Popeye" was a carpenter. Evelyn could recount numerous stories of her family during the Great Depression and how they would camp out around lakes for fishing as they tried to live through such drastic times of unemployment, for her father.
The stories and vivid memories of her and her sister, Helen "Marie" Davis, riding horseback to school, swimming in the water tanks of the local ranches and going to visit relatives kept her audience captivated.
She learned how to drive, by driving and stopping the truck in the field which delivered the feed to the cattle on the ranch of a relative, which came as a big surprise to her parents, when they were looking for a replacement driver for a similar situation.
During her high school years, she became the "FFA Sweetheart", which provided her a blue corduroy FFA (Future Farmers of America) jacket, a treasured honor and memory for her days at Lakeview High School, in San Angelo, Texas where she graduated.
While in high school she became friends with a young man that happened to be the brother of the man she would marry in 1942, Albert "Lee" Roach. He was 4 years her senior and had also graduated from Lakeview High School. America was becoming actively involved in WWII and he was in the Army Air Corps. They were afraid that he would be shipped out to a destination unknown and decided to get married before he received any orders. Quickly, they prepared to get married in the living room of Evelyn's Aunt's home, unaware that the day was July 4, 1942.
Her life with Lee and their 2 girls, Karen and Vivian, were spent as an Air Force wife and kept them stationed in Texas until 1963 when he was transferred to Roswell, New Mexico for 5 years. While he was assigned to numerous TDY (temporary duty) assignments, Evelyn and the girls moved back and forth to San Angelo to be close to the families.
As the years continued, their final move placed them in San Bernardino, California which afforded her the ability to be close to both her Mother and Sister who had lived in California for over 20 years. This move provided her time to visit more with her family, instead of the 1 to 2 week trips they made during the summer. However, for her and her sister, Helen (more commonly referred to as "Marie") this gave them the opportunity to go to the beach, visit museums, take in some movies, go to Disneyland, see landmarks and take short trips over to State Line and Las Vegas to not only see the sights, but do a little gambling, too, which they enjoyed as well.
Both Evelyn and Marie, looked forward to meeting Karen at South Lake Tahoe every November where they would celebrate their birthdays together. Marie was born on November 11th, one year after Evelyn and Evelyn's birthday was the 17th, so it was a perfect time and place to have their party. They enjoyed the scenery, weather and she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She didn't give up her crossword puzzles until recently.
Even after the loss of Marie, both Evelyn and Lee continued with their trips to Tahoe for Evelyn's birthday, taking their young great-grandchildren, Allan and Aleeya, along to enjoy the sights and the wildlife; Evelyn and Lee's last trip to Tahoe was in November of 2017.
She was a proud Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who was always interested in the goals and accomplishments of her loved ones. The last event she attended was her Great Granddaughter's high school graduation in May 2019.
Evelyn, commonly known as "GG", dedicated her life as a wife and Mother to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Her love and encouragement for them never wavered and was constant with each endeavor they choose to take.
She passed away, quietly, at home - where she wanted to be. Her family, beloved pets and belongings that held memories of her family, travels and her accomplishments she held so dear, surrounded her.
Her treasures were in her love of her husband, Lee and daughters, Karen and Vivian. When the grandchildren, LeeAnn, Chris and Penney came into her life her world became more beautiful. With the arrival of great-grandchildren, Allan and Aleeya, she regained her youth and enjoyed being able retell the family stories of days she treasured as she watched them grow up. Her riches were beyond words.
