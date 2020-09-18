Evelyn June Massey Strebeck
San Angelo - Evelyn June Massey Strebeck, 85, departed this world September 17, 2020. She was born June 9, 1935, in the heart of the Great Depression, on a cotton farm 6 miles east of Eola, Texas, just across Kickapoo Creek, the tenth of eleven children born to W. M. (Bill) Massey and Lizzie Jo Prosise Massey. She is enjoying a well-earned rest in the peace and contentment of her Lord and Savior, with family and friends who went before her.
June graduated from Paint Rock High School as Valedictorian of her class in 1952. She then met George Edward Strebeck her first year at San Angelo College in 1953. They were married March 25, 1955, three days after he was commissioned a U. S. Air Force Officer. Although she spent much of her adult life with medical issues, she still managed to raise three beautiful daughters with her husband of 65 years. After marriage, they traveled over half of the world to his Air Force assignments, from Austria in Europe to Thailand in Southeast Asia, stopping at times in 25 states and eight foreign countries. June held down the fort while George was off on assignments away from home. June was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and managed to find a congregation with which to worship nearly everywhere they traveled. Many church members paths have crossed more than once.
After her husband retired from his twenty five year Air Force career, they returned to San Angelo where June became active as a volunteer in her church home, Johnson Street Church of Christ. She worked at the church in the resource room supporting classroom activities. She prepared and donated baked goods to nursing homes for their monthly birthday celebrations and in so doing became recognized on a program called "Time to Care" being aired by a local TV station.
After returning to her West Texas roots, she joined her sisters, all of whom live in Texas, and they began an annual sisters' reunion which they took turns hosting. Sometimes they even let brothers and husbands attend. Their annual affair even got some notoriety until travel became a problem as they grew older and activities had to be curtailed.
June was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, and four nephews. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George Edward Strebeck; three daughters: Debra Rhodes and husband Melvin of Delavan, Wisconsin, Patricia Strebeck of Austin, Texas and Monica Strebeck of San Angelo, Texas; three grandchildren: Justin Rhodes and wife Jennifer, Christina Rhodes and Alexa N. Strebeck-Sicina. She is also survived by three sisters, one brother, 8 nieces and 10 nephews.
June will be available for viewing from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, September 21, 2020 with the family receiving friends for visitation from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Monday evening at Harper Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held. Masks will be required while attending the visitation.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff and nurses and aides of Regency House for their loving care over the past nine years, and for the special care she and the family received at the end of June's Journey. A very special thank you goes to Nurse Susan Cole who cared for June the entire time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rust Street Ministries, St. Gabriel's Hospice in San Angelo, or a charity of your choice
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
