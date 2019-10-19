|
Evelyn Manitzas Kuykendall Nettleton
San Angelo - Evelyn Manitzas Kuykendall Nettleton, 85, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by family.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the Family receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, October 21, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Fairmount Cemetery with Father Mark Lichtenstein, pastor of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, officiating. Arrangement are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nettleton was born September 5, 1934 to George and Etta Manitzas in San Angelo where she lived most of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of Central High School. She attended San Angelo Community College. Evelyn married Bill Kuykendall, and he preceded in her in death on August 13, 1971. She later married John Nettleton, and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2012. Evelyn was a preschool teacher for Trinity Lutheran School for 3 years. She was a member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Evelyn was very active in the Emmaus Community.
Survivors include three sons, William D. Kuykendall and wife Rebeca, George Kuykendall and wife Kelly all of Christoval, and Chris Kuykendall and wife Kasey of San Angelo; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George, Jr. and Thomas.
Memorials may be made to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 801 Montecito Dr, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019