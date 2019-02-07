|
|
Evelyn Sizemore Barler
San Angelo, TX
Evelyn Sizemore Barler, 93, peacefully passed away February 2, 2019 at her home in San Angelo, Texas. She was born February 11, 1925 in the small coal miner town of Lynch, Kentucky. She was the only child of Rufas and Gathel Sizemore. She was raised by her grandmother Maggie Whited. Evelyn was Episcopalian. She graduated from Red Bird H.S. in Beverly, Kentucky and later when to Midway Girls School in Midway, Kentucky. She received her degree in accounting. Mom had many jobs, she was part of the "Girls of the Manhattan Project". This was the topsecret project making the atomic bomb. She was 19 years old and told that her effort would help bring home American soldiers. She was told afterword what she was working on. She helped set the timer on the bomb.
Mom loved dancing, reading novels by James Patterson, baking fresh apple cake and chocolate cookies. She loved collecting coupons, watching Fox News and President Trump, she was a devoted Republican, she loved the US Marine Corp., cruising the isles of Walmart, and had the gift of gab. Mom was funny, sweet, caring and had a since of humor. She felt very strongly about "spare the rod, spoil the child". Mom made a lot of sacrifices to raise her daughters.
Mother was the widow of Eldon Barler a USMC World War II Veteran. Evelyn is survived by her five daughters: Judy Inklebarger and husband Jim of McKinney, Peggy Herweck of San Angelo, Brenda Bridges and husband Dick of Fulton, Mississippi, Michele Smith and husband Paul of Mason, and Teresa Barler of Ft. Worth? grandchildren: Tim, Tony, Sandy, David, Brooke, Adam, Ellie, and Bailey? great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Pierce, Auburn, Andi, Sierra, Hayden, Beckett, Braydon, and Bella? and her fur babies Lucy and Lilly.
An open visitation will be held all day at Harper Funeral Home, Thursday, Feb. 7th thru Friday, Feb. 8th. The Graveside service is 2:00pm, Saturday, February 9th at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jill Fulgram officiating. Pallbearers include: Tony Soldano, David Soldano, Brent Jameson, Paul Smith, Pierce Jameson, Hayden Fridley, and Honorary Pallbearer Beckett Soldano.
The family would like to give special thanks to Community Medical Center for such excellent care. Brookdale/ Brayden Park Assisted Living for awesome kind caring people, which made my mom comfortable in her final days: Linda Gisolo and Yolanda Arveosda, Dr. Ashai, Dr. Blanc, Dr. Rutledge, and a special thanks to St. Francis Village in Ft. Worth.
And Thank you Harper Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019