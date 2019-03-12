|
|
Fay Rhodes Mackey
San Angelo, TX
Fay Rhodes Mackey, age 100, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Fay was born in Honey Grove, Texas on February 21, 1919, one of four children. She attended school in Paris, Texas, where she graduated high school. She then moved to Kilgore, Texas, where she met the love of her life, J.W. Mackey. They were married 63 years. He preceded her in death in 2001. She is also preceded in death by her first daughter, Peggy Mackey Dover, who passed away in August 2015.
Fay was a prayer warrior and she loved her God. She has been a member of First Baptist Church since 1946 where she was active in many different organizations and was a teacher in both Sunday School and training union. Her church family was very special to her.
She enjoyed baking and was a fabulous cook! Many will remember her 7-Up pound cakes which she gave often to friends and loved ones. She enjoyed playing bridge and other card games, and spent many hours studying and reading her Bible.
Her passing has left a void in the family, and her positive attitude and Christian spirit will be sorely missed. Her legacy of love will live on through her survivors.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Dover (Wade), Billie Halbert (Bob), and Gradchildren: Diana Danford-daughters Kelly and Kara; David Dover (LeeAnn)-Abby and Aidan; Derek Dover (Cindy)-Chris, Ashley, and Calvin; Traci Howeth (Clinton)-Devin and Dalton; Temple Wright-son Chance; Jarrod McCarroll-son, Jagger; Tuesdee Obadiah (David)-Iris and Edie; and Kauli Halbert. Two special nieces, Patty Shillington and Tara Warner and nephew, Dusty Max Rhodes.
The family wishes to thank all of Fay's many friends who have been loyal and faithful to her throughout her lifetime. Thanks also to Dr. John Harvey, Hospice of San Angelo, Division 5 and the Talley House caregivers at Baptist Memorial Retirement Center...who were super to Mom!
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 AM with Laylan Bratcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 12, 2019