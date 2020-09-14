1/1
Federico "Freddy" Ybarra
Federico "Freddy" Ybarra

San Angelo - Federico "Freddy" Ybarra, Jr., 55, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public Viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a Memorial Prayer Service will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Samuel Duran, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Ybarra was born on July 7, 1965, in San Angelo where he was a lifelong resident. Married Lisa Gonzales on June 7, 2007, in San Angelo. Freddy was a landscaper. He was a Pentecostal. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He will be missed by his dogs, Miley, Baby, Snoopy and Charlie.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Ybarra of the home; a son, Daniel Arroyo and wife Meagan of San Angelo; a daughter, Veronica Arroyo of San Angelo; two grandchildren, Aeyden and Aniyah; three-step grandchildren, Orlando, Harley, Ryder; a sister, Gloria Torres of San Angelo; two half brothers, Oscar Ybarra and Carlos Ybarra both of San Angelo. Freddy was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, two brothers, Fred Ybarra and Richard Ybarra; two sister, Dora Ybarra and Debbie Ybarra.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
