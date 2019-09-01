|
|
Felipe Onofre
Sonora - Felipe Onofre passed peacefully at home surrounded by family Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 67. Felipe was born in Ozona on May 28, 1952 to Santiago and Germana Onofre. Felipe married Lynn Onofre on February 25, 1989 and were blessed with 30 beautiful years together. He was a wonderful father to his daughter Shelby and son Phillip. His two special grandchildren are Marcos Edward and Mason Elias. Felipe was known as a friendly person, loved by all and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed. Throughout his years Felipe worked for Dresser Atlas for 15 years, Niblett's Oilfield Services for 15 years, Texas Energy and Pikes Peak. Felipe is survived by his wife Lynn, his children Shelby Onofre of Sonora, Texas, son Phillip Onofre of San Angelo, Tx. , grandchildren Marcos and Mason Onofre, his mother Germana Onofre of Ozona, and brother Santiago Onofre, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and also a very special niece, Desiree Gonzales. He was predeceased by his father Santiago Onofre, Sr., brothers Arturo and Ricardo Onofre, and his children Jonathan, Tamara, and Dominic. Pallbearers are Shelby Onofre, Phillip Onofre, A.J. Gonzales, Desiree Gonzales, Roland Segura and Gatlin Giese. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Gonzales, Rudy Guajardo, Carl Carvajal, Cherie Sproul, Leo Rodriguez, T.J. Niblett, Johnny Esparza and luis Torres. Funeral services will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 10:00a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, with interment following in Sonora Cemetery. Arrangements are with Love Funeral Home. A special thanks to Hospice of San Angelo, Amber, Shirley, Becca, Cindy, Raina, and Jolissa, and also the ladies of the Bereavement Group. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 1, 2019