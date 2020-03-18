Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Felisha Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felisha Marie Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felisha Marie Martinez Obituary
Felisha Marie Martinez

San Angelo - Felisha Marie Martinez, 40, of San Angelo, Texas, entered into rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20th, at 6:30pm at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 21st at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Felisha was born November 18, 1979, in San Angelo, Texas, to Fernando Martinez and Alicia Cardenas Martinez. Felisha attended Central High School, studied at Howard College and pursued her career at Blue Cross Blue Shield. Felisha was the BEST mother she could be to her children. Everything she worked for and lived for was for them. She was beautiful inside and out and had the biggest heart. She considered everybody her friend and opened her door to any and all. If you wanted to have fun or needed a shoulder to cry on, it was her that you called. She touched so many people's hearts and proved that love does exist. She was the best mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all that she touched. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tracy Martinez, grandmother Mary T. Garcia, and grandparents Zaragoza and Maria Cardenas. Survivors include her children, daughter Miaesha Loraine Brown, sons, Michael Brown Jr and Malachi Brown, granddaughter Tei'ah Tracy Darby, mother Alicia Cardenas Martinez; father Fernando Martinez; grandparent Noe Martinez Sr., brothers Raul Ramos and Fernando A. Martinez; sister Alisa Ramos Hernandez; nephews Nathaniel Ramos, Michael Hernandez, Raul Julian Ramos, Christian Martinez, Zachary Hernandez, Braxton Ramos, and Ezrah Ramos; nieces Aaliyah Ramos, Azaleah Ramos and Lillith Ramos; plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Pallbearers will be Michael Hernandez, Nathaniel Ramos, Raul Julian Ramos, Steven Lacy, Daniel Cardenas, Billy Snell, Justin Jackson, Juan Ybarra, Jason Lee Rodriguez and Sir'Ron DeWitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Zaragoza Cardenas Jr, Christian Martinez and Zachary Hernandez. We'll miss you dearly and love you forever Fel Marie. Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -