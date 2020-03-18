|
Felisha Marie Martinez
San Angelo - Felisha Marie Martinez, 40, of San Angelo, Texas, entered into rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20th, at 6:30pm at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 21st at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Felisha was born November 18, 1979, in San Angelo, Texas, to Fernando Martinez and Alicia Cardenas Martinez. Felisha attended Central High School, studied at Howard College and pursued her career at Blue Cross Blue Shield. Felisha was the BEST mother she could be to her children. Everything she worked for and lived for was for them. She was beautiful inside and out and had the biggest heart. She considered everybody her friend and opened her door to any and all. If you wanted to have fun or needed a shoulder to cry on, it was her that you called. She touched so many people's hearts and proved that love does exist. She was the best mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all that she touched. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tracy Martinez, grandmother Mary T. Garcia, and grandparents Zaragoza and Maria Cardenas. Survivors include her children, daughter Miaesha Loraine Brown, sons, Michael Brown Jr and Malachi Brown, granddaughter Tei'ah Tracy Darby, mother Alicia Cardenas Martinez; father Fernando Martinez; grandparent Noe Martinez Sr., brothers Raul Ramos and Fernando A. Martinez; sister Alisa Ramos Hernandez; nephews Nathaniel Ramos, Michael Hernandez, Raul Julian Ramos, Christian Martinez, Zachary Hernandez, Braxton Ramos, and Ezrah Ramos; nieces Aaliyah Ramos, Azaleah Ramos and Lillith Ramos; plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hernandez, Nathaniel Ramos, Raul Julian Ramos, Steven Lacy, Daniel Cardenas, Billy Snell, Justin Jackson, Juan Ybarra, Jason Lee Rodriguez and Sir'Ron DeWitt. Honorary pallbearers will be Zaragoza Cardenas Jr, Christian Martinez and Zachary Hernandez. We'll miss you dearly and love you forever Fel Marie. Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
