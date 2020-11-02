Felma Joyce Brunson Evans
Bronte - Felma Joyce Brunson Evans, 86, of Bronte, Texas, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas. Felma was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Bronte, Texas, to James L. (Fate) and Margaret Brunson. She grew up in Bronte, graduating from Bronte High School. Felma married Sid Evans in 1953 and on February 19, 1955, Felma and Sid welcomed their only child, a son, Kerry Evans.
Felma started as a teller at First State Bank in Bronte, TX as a young woman. Her love of banking grew and when her husband's job with Exxon relocated them to Spearman, TX, Felma joined First State Bank in Spearman in 1959 and would work her way through the ranks in banking for 25 years. Sid Evans lost his battle with lung cancer in 1981. After Sid's death, Felma was looking to make some changes and left First State Bank. In 1984 Felma joined her longtime friend Bill Pittman in working to open a brand new bank in Spearman called First National Bank. Felma was the first official employee of FNB. She was hired as Vice President and Cashier and a founding member of the Board of Directors. FNB officially opened on April 1, 1985. Felma retired from FNB in 1988.
In the late 80's Felma began dating Arleigh King. Arleigh would become the love of Felma's life. They loved each other deeply. Felma and Arleigh lived in Rockport, TX for a short time and then joined Felma's brother Jim Brunson in El Indio, TX on an adjoining property. Felma and Arleigh eventually moved to Austin, TX to care for Felma's son Kerry Evans who was battling a neurological disease. Kerry lost his battle in 2004. After Kerry's death Felma and Arleigh returned to Bronte, TX to live out their retirement years. Arleigh and Felma loved and took care of each other for over 20 years before Arleigh passed away in 2009.
Felma was an avid hunter and looked forward to hunting season every year. She loved to play bridge and played in a weekly bridge group until she entered the nursing home. Felma was a Bronte Longhorn fan and especially enjoyed watching the Lady Longhorns play volleyball. Felma herself played volleyball into her 50's and enjoyed watching high school and college volleyball both in person and on TV. Felma was a blessing to many people and she enjoyed spoiling those that she loved with gifts.
Felma was preceded in death by her parents Fate and Margaret Brunson, her husband Sid Evans, her nephew Jerry Blake Brunson, her son Kerry Evans, her longtime love Arleigh King, and her brother Jim Brunson.
Felma is survived by her nieces; Julie Devine and husband Michael Devine of East Bernard, TX; Suzanne Rogers of Plano, TX; nephew James Brunson and wife Sue Ann of Bronte, TX; great nephew Bryan Brunson of Forney, TX; great nieces, Lindsay Rogers of San Angelo; Shawna Grantham of Brownwood; Emily and Sarah Devine of East Bernard, TX; and many great-great nieces and nephews. Felma is also survived by her beloved Cousins; Paulette Moczygemba, Marlene Vaughn, James Lynn Vaughn, Jolene V. Henderson, Bruce Vaughn and wife Stormy, all of Bronte, TX as well as all the children and grandchildren of the Vaughn siblings and Cousins Ron Cole and his wife Joyce of Eden, TX; Donna Daughtery and husband Bill of San Angelo, TX and Debbie Williamson Rohan of Boerne.
A memorial service for Felma Joyce Evans will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. Memorials may be made in Felma's honor to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Drawer D, Bronte, TX 76933. Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com