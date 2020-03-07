Services
Fernando Manuel Bara Iii Obituary
Fernando Manuel Bara III

San Angelo - Fernando Manuel Bara III of San Angelo passed away March 4, 2020 at the age of 35. He was born on May 23, 1984 in San Angelo Tx. Fernando is survived by his mother Maria Escobedo Blanco and step-father Robert Blanco and Father Mario Bara, grandmother Juanita Escobedo, step-grandparents Albert and Sylvia Blanco, siblings Claudia Alvarado and husband Jesse, Monica Arocha, John Edward Robles and Fiancé Veronica Castorena, Lindsey Blanco, Robert Blanco Jr and wife Jubilee, Mario J. Bara, and Emily Bara, Darla Kay Cardenas and husband Sergio. Nieces and nephews: Naudya Alvarado, Gabriel Leyva, Zaylin Atliano, Mason Bara, Jesslyn Alvarado, Robert Blanco, and Aryiah Robles. Uncle Hector Escobedo and wife Monica, Aunt Debbie Heachton and numerous aunts uncles and cousins who loved him dearly, and his beloved dog Marley. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents Joe Escobedo, Emmalee Bara and Manuel Fernandez Bara.

Fernando was awarded most handsome at Edison Jr. High and was a member of the Central High School gymnastics team, he graduated from Central High School in 2002 and later became a well known electrician. He loved fishing and camping, barbequing with friends and family. Fernando was an avid fan of the Texas Longhorns and loved spending time watching TX Longhorn Football. He adored spending time with his nieces and nephews who he loved deeply and spending countless hours with his fur baby Marley. He had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends to the fullest.

Rosary will be prayed Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home, mass at 10am Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Church in San Angelo, burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
