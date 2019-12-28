|
Ferrell Dean Humphrey
Ferrell was born in San Angelo 9-19-1929. He was 90 years of age at the time of his passing on 12-26-2019.
He attended San Angelo High School, worked as a surveyor with Sun Oil Company and Texas Highway Department.
He was a Charter member of The Concho Bass Club, an avid supporter of Veterans and numerous Youth Hunts, as well as sharing his love of Texas and nature.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Hess Humphrey, parents, Jewell and Mary McClure Humphrey and son-in-law, Nick Petronio.
He is survived by children, Kathy Hinds, Katy, TX, Cindy Griffin (David), Midland, TX, Jill Petronio, San Angelo, TX, Bryn Humphrey (Mary), Sonora, TX, 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, brother Bob Humphrey (Charlyne), Wall, TX, and brother Gary Humphrey (Beth), Deer Park, TX.
The family thanks the amazing caregivers including: niece, Carla Humphrey Bennett (Pinpoint Marketing), Leni Trevelli (private care), Hospice of San Angelo, TLC in Home Care, Inc.
He chose to have his ashes spread in the beautiful West Texas outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the following:
Hospice of San Angelo
3001 S. Jackson
San Angelo, TX 76904
TLC in Home Care, Inc.
1932 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76904
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020