Flora Elizabeth Hadley went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019, at the age of 104.
Flora was born January 19, 1915 in Winchester, Tennessee to Thomas Madison Yates and Lou Armenta Hannah Yates. She married Warren Edgar Hadley on April 2, 1939. They resided in Tulsa, OK and Shreveport, LA before settling in Houston in 1961. After raising her children, Flora worked in retail sales for a number of years. Following Warren's retirement in 1979, they enjoyed traveling. Friends and loved ones will remember her enthusiasm for bridge. In 2013, she moved to San Angelo, TX to be closer to family. Flora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Warren E. Hadley. She is survived by daughter Regina Dunn and husband Ken; son Jim Hadley and wife Nancy; grandchildren Bonnie Hinrichs and husband Steve, Kerry Phillis and husband Pete, Jennifer McEwan and husband John, and Darby Hadley and wife Tonya; great-grandchildren Alexander Hinrichs, Ashley Hinrichs, Luke Phillis, Chloe Phillis, William McEwan, Charles McEwan, Mary Jane Hadley and Warren Hadley; several nieces and nephews; special friends Betty Linder, Candy and Brad Linder; and special caregiver Nelda Calendar.
A special thank you to all the staff at Brayden Park that cared for her these last few years.
Flora will be laid to rest next to her husband at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 3001 S. Jackson, San Angelo, TX 76904 or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019