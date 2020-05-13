|
Florence "Flo" Maurine Perez
San Angelo - Florence (Flo) Maurine Perez lived life like few other women of her time, and she managed to do so with a kind heart, keeping her morale bearings, staying true to her beliefs, loyal to her family and always giving to everyone around, without judgement or prejudice. Her life was not defined by a given moment, a particular job, or even a long and successful marriage — her life was defined by herself — she lived it fully, with grace elegance, and with dignity. Flo brought love, peace and joy to everyone she encountered up until her last day upon this earth with us. In her youth, she worked at summer camps and developed a love for being outdoors and for living unafraid. Upon graduation from college she departed for Okinawa Japan via troop carrier ship and taught English there for two years before returning to the US. Upon returning she taught at a school for troubled young men near Houston, Texas where she meet her husband, Nestor Perez (deceased). She was an educator for over 30 years working as a teacher, student advocate, teacher advocate and an administrator. Upon retirement Flo turned back to school and earned a third college degree with a degree from SMU to become a Methodist minister. She served as a pastor in Melvin and Eden Texas and would fill in for other locations when there was a need. However, her unstoppable quest for adventure in life lead her to once again move overseas to teach English and she spent two years doing so in China where she made new friends and touched more peoples' lives. Never one to slow down, Flo came back to West Texas and continued to serve the community by working as a prison chaplain. Like most everyone, Flo reach a point in her life where she wanted to smell a few more flowers and work a few less hours so she fully retired and took the time to shower friends and family with her wit, cooking, stories, generosity and love. She lived a full Christian life, with the heart of a servant, the courage of a lion and the sweetest soul. Flo was an inspiration to many and was beloved by her family who will never be able to fill the hole in our hearts and souls left by her passing. She will forever be in our prayers, memories and hearts.
