Florencio Canales
San Angelo - Florencio Canales, 83, of San Angelo, passed away on December 15, 2019 inside his home while being surrounded and embraced by his loved ones. Florencio was born in Uvalde, Texas on November 25, 1936, where he spent most of his childhood with his brothers and sisters. As a young man, Florencio had the honor and distinction of serving his country around the world as a member of the United States Air Force for 24 years until his military retirement. He married his loving wife Clemencia Lopez Canales and they devoted sixty-one years of marriage to each other. During their marriage, Florencio and Clemencia had four beautiful daughters. After his military career, he worked for the City of San Angelo as a bus driver, then he continued to work in a civilian capacity at the Goodfellow Airforce Base library until his retirement from the workforce. His life was further enriched by ten grandchildren whom he adored with all of his heart, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Florencio's love for his grandchildren remained boundless and lasted until his final days on Earth.
Florencio was preceded in death by his parents Florencio and Guadalupe Burato Canales, his daughter Nora Canales Ehrlich, his sisters Irene, Manuela, Matilda, Elida, Estella, Helen and his brothers Frank and Alfonso. He is survived by his wife Clemencia Canales, his daughters Yolanda Roberson and husband Gary, Dora Ehrlich and husband Carl, Lupe Gutierrez and husband Hector Gutierrez Jr., sister Elisa Ortegon, ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
The family of Florencio Canales would like to issue a special and heartfelt thank you to Hospice of San Angelo, TLC Homehealth, the Bara family, and all of his thoughtful neighbors for the compassion, care, and concern that they provided during this difficult time.
A Rosary will be read on Thursday at 7:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North, 1002 N Oakes St., San Angelo, TX 76903. Chapel Services will be on Friday at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed with military graveside services at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
