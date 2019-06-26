Services
San Angelo - Florentina Calderon Salinas, 73, of San Angelo passed away peacefully at her home on June 23, 2019. She was born on October 31, 1945 to Antonino and Maria Calderon in Laredo, Texas. Flora married the love of her life, Benny Salinas, Jr. on April 7, 1964. Together they spent 55 beautiful years together. Flora was a member of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, and dancing. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Benny Salinas, Jr.; her children, Mario Alberto Salinas, Elizabeth Salinas-Cortez, Benny Salinas III and wife Becky Salinas, Lora A. Lopez and husband Simon Jerry Lopez; her sisters, Elsa Guajardo of Laredo, TX, Belia Rios, Rache DeLa Cerda of Midland, TX, and her brother, David Calderon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Flora is preceded in death by her parents, Antonino Lopez Calderon and Maria Adelida Calderon; her brother, Samuel Calderon, and her sisters, Olga Barron and Ruth Flores. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church with Craig Meyers officiating. The family would like send a special thank you to Dr. Ty Hughston, St. Gabriel's Hospice Nurse Jenny Price-Fierro, and pastor Craig Meyers. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 26, 2019
