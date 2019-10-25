Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawnhaven Memoral Gardens
Floyd Melvin Seaton


1936 - 2019
Floyd Melvin Seaton Obituary
Floyd Melvin Seaton, 83, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Springs Memory Care Facility. He fought a courageous battle against Alzheimer's with the support of his loving caregivers and family.

Floyd was born on February 19, 1936 in Gillett, Texas to James Collins Seaton and Willie Caraway Seaton. He graduated from Post High School on a Friday and began work for the Santa Fe Railroad the following Monday. He worked for 38 years as a communications telegraph operator, from 1954-1992. Following his retirement, he continued sharing his knowledge of the telegraph with visitors to the Railway Museum of San Angelo. He donated many of the Santa Fe artifacts to the Museum and loved spending his Saturdays discussing the history of the railroad. Floyd was an avid hunter and fisherman and never missed an opportunity to "elaborate" on his adventures.

Floyd is preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years, Patricia, his parents, James and Willie Seaton, his mother-in-law, Ruth Dick, brother-in-law, Ed Landers, and niece Glenita Graham.

He is survived by one brother, Lester and wife Glenda Sue Seaton of Gorman, sister, Betty Blankenship and husband Jerry of Seguin, and sister, Louise Landers of Lubbock. He was loved and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A family graveside will be held at 10 am, Tuesday October 29, at Lawnhaven Memoral Gardens with Pastor Alfred McCurdy of New Hope Bible Church officiating.

Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
