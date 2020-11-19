1/1
Floyd Michael Hiney
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Michael Hiney

Floyd Michael Hiney passed from our world on November 17, 2020. Mike was the only child born to Dessie and Floyd Hiney on August 12, 1935 in Houston, Texas. He attended Reagan High School and University of Houston. Mike was an outstanding athlete and was recruited by the Washington Senators baseball team. Playing baseball with a great group of guys was one of the most memorable times of his life. He served honorably in the US Army and later established his career in the automobile business in fleet sales. Mike will be missed by his wife Bette Bramlett Hiney, his blended family James Bramlett, Bettina LaBarba, Jim Mann, Matthew, Chari, Truett, Molly and Claira Bramlett, and many friends. His best buddy Chulo brought him joy every day, he misses his "dad". So many people have reached out to me in this time of sorrow, friends, my neighbors and a special thank you to Dr. Jack Sun and the ICU unit at Shannon South. Dr. Sun's caring manner will not be forgotten. Rest well my sweet prince, until we meet again. Mike's favorite charity was Concho Valley PAWS. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved