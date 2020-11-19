Floyd Michael Hiney
Floyd Michael Hiney passed from our world on November 17, 2020. Mike was the only child born to Dessie and Floyd Hiney on August 12, 1935 in Houston, Texas. He attended Reagan High School and University of Houston. Mike was an outstanding athlete and was recruited by the Washington Senators baseball team. Playing baseball with a great group of guys was one of the most memorable times of his life. He served honorably in the US Army and later established his career in the automobile business in fleet sales. Mike will be missed by his wife Bette Bramlett Hiney, his blended family James Bramlett, Bettina LaBarba, Jim Mann, Matthew, Chari, Truett, Molly and Claira Bramlett, and many friends. His best buddy Chulo brought him joy every day, he misses his "dad". So many people have reached out to me in this time of sorrow, friends, my neighbors and a special thank you to Dr. Jack Sun and the ICU unit at Shannon South. Dr. Sun's caring manner will not be forgotten. Rest well my sweet prince, until we meet again. Mike's favorite charity was Concho Valley PAWS. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com