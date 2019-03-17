Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Wayne Gentry


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd Wayne Gentry Obituary
Floyd Wayne Gentry

Midland, TX

Floyd Wayne Gentry passed away Friday, March 15th due to complications from a recent illness. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Floyd was born September 27, 1935. He was raised in San Antonio then moved to San Angelo on a scholarship to play basketball for Angelo State Junior College. After serving four years in the Air Force he returned to San Angelo where he spent the majority of his life as an aircraft mechanic for Mitsubishi and U.S. Customs.

Floyd is survived by a son, Steve Gentry and daughter-in-law, Susan Gentry; grandchildren, Stephanie McQuitty and Katie Frerich; daughter, Stacie Huff; granddaughters, Meagan McCranie and Brittony Jimenez and five great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now