Frances Bell Alexander, 86, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, in San Angelo
Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM Monday until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rocky Alexander and Mills Caraway, officiating. Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Alexander was born March 28, 1933, in Midland to Allen and Jewell Clark. She married J.B. Alexander on November 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1995. Frances has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. She was a housewife until she went to work at Cactus 7 as a clerk. She worked for over 50 years retiring in 1999. Frances volunteered at The Concho Valley Council of Governments (CVCOG) as a "Foster Grandparent" for over 10 years. She was a member of the New Hope Bible Church.
Survivors include two brothers, Donnie Clark and wife Lynda of Midland and Allen "Bud" Clark and wife Ruth of Rocky, Oklahoma; a sister, Cheryl Buntin and husband John of Midland; a sister-in-law, Sue Alexander of Ira; a daughter-in-law, Serena Alexander of San Angelo, a son-in-law, Barry Marshall of San Angelo; six grandchildren, Randy Dupre and wife Tonya of San Angelo, Pam Yarbrough and husband Kevin of San Angelo, Barry Marshall and wife Annie of Tucson, Arizona, Rocky Dupre and wife Jenny of San Angelo, Terry Marshall and wife Jill of San Angelo, and Jake Alexander and wife Kassie of Hermleigh; 15 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by a son, Terry Alexander; two daughters, Beverly Marshall and Debra Falcon; a granddaughter, JennaLee Alexander; a brother, Bill Clark; a sister, Betty Welch.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019