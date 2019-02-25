|
|
|
Frances Crawley Stuart Beck
San Angelo, TX
Frances Crawley Stuart Beck was called home by her Savior on February 23, 2019 after a long and beautiful life. Frances was born December 13, 1922 in Lamesa, Texas to Thomas Victor and Velma Davis Crawley. She graduated from Lamesa High School in 1940. Frances married Ralph A. Stuart Jr. December 7, 1940. Of this union there were two children, Ralph A. III and Martha Ann. She is preceeded in death by her parents, two sisters, Martha Sue Crawley Baird and Mildred Ann Riddle and her brother, Thomas Victor Crawley Jr. After residing for several years at various times in Texas, California and Tennessee she moved to San Angelo in March 1961 and was employed at San Angelo National Bank until her retirement in November 1984. During her 23 years of employment there, she married Louis Beck on December 23, 1974. They enjoyed many years of happiness until his death on April 11, 1992. A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery on Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00am. Arrangements are under the direction of Harper's Funeral Home.
Frances is survived by a son Ralph A. Stuart, III and wife Mary of Hot Springs, Arkansas; a daughter, Martha Ann Stuart Causin and husband Gary of San Angelo; two step-daughters, Marsha Beck Sparks and husband Jon of Ft. Worth and Natalie Beck Hoelscher and husband David of Alice; grandchildren Elizabeth Lee, Becky Usher and husband Joseph, Garett Causin, Kelly Eastman and husband Ryan, Collin Sparks and wife Rachel, Cameron Sparks and wife Melissa, Evelyn Walsh and husband Bryan, Erica Hoelscher, Ellen Kimbrough and husband Clay, eight great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Crest at Baptist Retirement Community for their constant care and compassion.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More