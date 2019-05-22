Frances Darlene Harrell



San Angelo - Frances Darlene Harrell, 79, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in San Angelo.



Memorial services will be 11;00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Bourgeois, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.



Mrs. Harrell was born June 2, 1939 in Rising Star. She has been a resident of San Angelo since 1950's. Frances was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She worked for Ethicon Inc. in the production department for 26 years retiring in 1995. Frances was the first and only female president of the AFLCIO Union at Ethicon.



Survivors include her son, Christopher Glenn Harrell and husband Jacob of Midland; her sister, Barbara Ellen Cates and husband Lee Roy of Lynchburg, Virginia; two grandchildren, Ashley Harrell and Sheldon Harrell both of San Angelo. Frances was preceded in death by her father, James Roy Cox; her mother, James Frances Buckner; her brother, Jerry Don Cox and her sister and brother-in-law, Charlene Deloris "DeeDee" Horner and Phil Horner.



Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary