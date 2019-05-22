Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Darlene Harrell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Darlene Harrell Obituary
Frances Darlene Harrell

San Angelo - Frances Darlene Harrell, 79, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in San Angelo.

Memorial services will be 11;00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Bourgeois, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.

Mrs. Harrell was born June 2, 1939 in Rising Star. She has been a resident of San Angelo since 1950's. Frances was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She worked for Ethicon Inc. in the production department for 26 years retiring in 1995. Frances was the first and only female president of the AFLCIO Union at Ethicon.

Survivors include her son, Christopher Glenn Harrell and husband Jacob of Midland; her sister, Barbara Ellen Cates and husband Lee Roy of Lynchburg, Virginia; two grandchildren, Ashley Harrell and Sheldon Harrell both of San Angelo. Frances was preceded in death by her father, James Roy Cox; her mother, James Frances Buckner; her brother, Jerry Don Cox and her sister and brother-in-law, Charlene Deloris "DeeDee" Horner and Phil Horner.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now