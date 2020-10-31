Frances Dela Rosa Hannan
San Angelo - Frances Dela Rosa Hannan of San Angelo was called to Heaven on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. David Smith, pastor of the Word of Life Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Frances was born December 3, 1960 in Coleman to Pablo and Julia Dela Rosa. She was married to the late Daniel Hannan on April 16th, 1987. We lost an amazing Woman, Mother, Nana, Daughter, Sister, and Friend who touched the hearts of every person she met. She did not know a stranger. She was a ray of Sunshine when she entered a room. If you didn't see her you would definitely hear her. She was the life of the party. Anywhere there was music you can guarantee she would be dancing. She loved to travel, spend time with family, The Dallas Cowboys, the roar of a Harley, hanging out with friends, and living life to the fullest. She was the store manager at Cato and known as "The Cato Lady". She will be missed by the many hearts that she touched. Frances passed away at the young age of 59. Forever 21!
She was preceded in death by her Mother Julia, Father Pablo, and Husband Daniel Hannan.
Frances is survived by her children who were the Pride and Joys of her life:
Daughter Krystl Garcia and Son in law George.
Son Matthew Dela Rosa and Daughter in Law Stephanie.
Granddaughters Holli Garcia, Julianna Garcia, and Brianna Garcia.
Grandsons Sean Garcia, Noah Perez, and Tristan Dela Rosa.
Brothers Rudy Dela Rosa and wife Patsy, Joey Dela Rosa and wife Norma, Paul Julian Dela Rosa and wife Noemi.
Sisters Kathy Tate and husband Geoff, Paula Jennings and husband Rick, Annette Lee and husband Robert.
Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sisterly friends Janie Perez, Lisa Ashton, Julie Hernandez, and many life long friends.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com