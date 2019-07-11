|
|
Frances Maxin Wyatt
Ballinger - Frances Maxine Wyatt died on July 08, 2019 in Ballinger, TX. She was 83.
Mrs. Wyatt was born on October 15th, 1935 in San Angelo, TX to her parents, Cecil and Mary Biggs. She married Marion Wyatt Jr. on December 6th, 1953 and had four children. The Wyatts raised their children in Missouri before settling back in San Angelo.
Mrs. Wyatt loved to crochet, sew handmaid clothes, bake fresh bread, and spend time with her grandchildren. She absolutely loved every child that she met. She was godly woman that particularly enjoyed singing hymns. She made a point to introduce herself to new people that she met as "Gran".
Mrs. Wyatt is survived by; daughter Jean Howdeshell and her husband, Barry; son Cecil Wyatt; son Mark Wyatt and his wife, Sherry; brother Bill Biggs and his wife Neva; and 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a daughter Norma Bowles, and sisters Mary Roach and Helen Johnston.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at N-Faith church -2929 Waco Street, San Angelo, TX.
