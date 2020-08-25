1/1
Frances R. Hill
Frances R. Hill

San Angelo - Frances R. Hill, 80, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Graveside Services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020, with Deacon Andy Gonzalez, officiating.

Mrs. Hill was born November 13, 1939 in San Angelo to Jose and Blasa Reyes. She married Delfino G. Hill, Sr. on September 15, 1955 San Angelo. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2008. She has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Frances was a homemaker and was beloved by her family including her grandchildren who fondly called her "Grandma". She was a catholic. Frances was a gardener, loving to take care of her plants.

Survivors include two sons, Randy Hill and wife Carmen of San Angelo and David Hill, Sr. and wife Mary Jane Martinez of San Angelo; three daughters, Odelia Flores and husband Frank of San Angelo, Peggy Huerta and husband Angel of San Angelo, and Janie G. Torres and husband Mario Moreno of San Angelo; two brothers, Tony Reyes and wife Olga of Los Cruses, New Mexico, and Ruben Reyes of San Angelo; a sister Mary Lou Reyes of San Angelo; 21 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two dogs, Lucky and Cinnamon; a cat, Sandy; a turtle, Tino; and a special caregiver, Savannah Pena. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Delfino "Boy" Hill, Jr.; two daughters, Ruby Jane Hill, and Mary Ann Hill; two brothers, Johnny Reyes and Phillip Reyes; and a sister, Mary Reyes.






Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
