Frances Whitman
Frances "Big Red" Whitman, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Sagecrest Tucker Unit. She was born November 30, 1932 in Marathon, Texas. Frances lived in Marfa with her loving husband Carey "Doc" Whitman, they were married for 64 years. She moved into the Baptist Retirement Communities in 2013. Frances is survived by her husband Doc and daughter Connie Whitman of San Angelo and many friends. No services will be held at this time. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com