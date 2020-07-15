1/
Frances Whitman
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Whitman

Frances "Big Red" Whitman, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Sagecrest Tucker Unit. She was born November 30, 1932 in Marathon, Texas. Frances lived in Marfa with her loving husband Carey "Doc" Whitman, they were married for 64 years. She moved into the Baptist Retirement Communities in 2013. Frances is survived by her husband Doc and daughter Connie Whitman of San Angelo and many friends. No services will be held at this time. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved