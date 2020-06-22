Francisca Sanchez
Sonora - Francisca Sanchez, 88 has gone to Heaven to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1931 in Sabinal Texas to Hercelia Cruz and Esferacion Martinez. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sonora Cemetery. Francisca "Kika" Sanchez is preceded in death by her husband Orasio Sanchez, four children: Juan, Maria, Samuel and Ismael Sanchez. She has six surviving children: Aneida Talamantes, Juan Sanchez, Carlos Sanchez, Oscar Sanchez, Ida Loera, and Irma Sanchez. She also has eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Kika was a homemaker her whole life and raised her children as well as three grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
