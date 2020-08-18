1/1
Francisco Leal
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco Leal

San Angelo - Francisco Leal, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in San Angelo.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Leal was born January 15, 1929 in Carrizo Springs. He has been a resident of San Angelo since 1990 moving from Lubbock. He worked at Fostoria Foundry and Machine Company affiliate of Chrysler Auto for 30 years retiring in 1979.

Survivors include five sons, Oscar, Jessie, Frank, Phillip, Juan; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Manuel. Francisco was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved