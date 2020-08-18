Francisco Leal
San Angelo - Francisco Leal, 91, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in San Angelo.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Leal was born January 15, 1929 in Carrizo Springs. He has been a resident of San Angelo since 1990 moving from Lubbock. He worked at Fostoria Foundry and Machine Company affiliate of Chrysler Auto for 30 years retiring in 1979.
Survivors include five sons, Oscar, Jessie, Frank, Phillip, Juan; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Manuel. Francisco was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
