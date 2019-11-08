|
Francisco V. Diaz
San Angelo - Our precious dad, Francisco V. Diaz of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born in San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato Mexico on October 4, 1929. Francisco Diaz completed sixth grade in Mexico. He married Juanita Martinez on December 5, 1960. Our dad has always been the hardest working man we knew. Starting as a young migrant worker in fields all over the United States. Picking everything from strawberries to cotton. He found work in Omaha, Nebraska as a meat worker at Armour and Company Meatpacking where he worked for approximately 20 years. During that time Armour and Company closed their plant in Omaha. Our dad was offered a transfer to many other plants in the U.S. He chose to come to San Angelo, where he worked until the plant closed. While working at the plant in San Angelo he and mom were developing their skills for a future endeavor by making and selling burritos to the plant workers which always sold out within minutes. When the news came that the plant was closing, and the family wishing to remain in San Angelo, dad and mom stepped out in faith and opened Paco's Place restaurant in November 1978 where it became an iconic east side institution for the next 36 years. Where the whole family learned to serve the community in more ways than one.
Our dad was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart for 50 years. He was an usher, lector, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council. Our dad and mom shared their passion for the Lord by sharing their gifts of ministry, including evangelization through small faith communities, branching out from their local parish and in their hometown back in Mexico. He was a member of the Guadalupanos Society for more than 40 years because of his great devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Our dad was known for his Grito of Viva, La Virgin de Guadalupe! And Viva, Cristo Rey! At the end of mass.????
Our dad is survived by his wife of 59 years Juanita Diaz. Two daughters, Maria Guadalupe Blackwood and Juanita Brown (Edward), two sons, Francisco Jose (Irma), and Ricardo Antonio, 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Vigil service will be held Sunday, November 10 at 6 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 11 at 10 am at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019