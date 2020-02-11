|
Frank Deloria
San Angelo - Frank Deloria, 98, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 14, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel wit Rev. J. T. Tucker, chaplain at Shannon Medical Center, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Deloria was born March 25, 1921, in Plattsburgh, New York to his parents, Willis and Pauline Mary Bonnett Deloria.
Frank was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. He served in the 101st Airborne Division that invaded Normandy, France. He was captured by the Nazi's and was held captive for three years as a prisoner of war. After his release, Frank said one of his greatest moments of life was seeing the Statue of Liberty in person on his way home, he started crying, because he never thought he'd ever see it again.
Frank married the love of his life, Ann Evans in 1953 in Collins, Mississippi. His term of endearment for her was "Mudge" and he said the proudest moment of his life was marrying her.
He has been a resident of San Angelo since the early 1960s. He worked for Terrill Manufacturing for many years before retiring. That, however, was hardly the end of his working life. After retiring from Terrill, he began working for the Thrifty Nickel Publication and as a crossing guard for the school system. Still searching for more to do to keep himself busy, he came across an ad in the paper about the prison hiring. He didn't think they would hire him, but they did. He retired at age 90 from the Eden Detention Center.
Frank lived his life to the fullest, he began riding motor cross at fifty-one, he waterskied until he was eighty; and had his final tandem sky dive at the age of 86. Throughout it all; his family was always the most important thing to him. He cherished being surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann in 2008; by a grandson, who had been adopted by Frank and Ann, Teddy Willis Deloria; and by and great-grandson, James Austin Harris.
Survivors include his three children, Bobby Herrington and his wife Joyce of Mississippi, Larry Deloria of Lubbock, and Ted "Bear" Deloria of San Angelo; his grandchildren, Elizabeth "Sugar Babe" Baxter and her husband Steve of San Angelo, Larry Frank Wiley of Denton, Tanna Deloria of San Angelo, Nancy Lassiter of Florida, Misty Gray of Dallas, Ricky Herrington, Sussie Herrington, Angelo Pickering and Debbie Harrison all of Mississippi; and his great grandchildren, Kelly and Conner Baxter.
