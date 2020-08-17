1/
Frank Edward Speck
Frank Edward Speck

Menard - Frank Edward (Poncho) Speck, 84, of Menard, Texas, passed away August 13th, 2020 peacefully, in Menard .

Frank was born in San Angelo Texas, on March 31, 1936, at the old St. Johns Hospital a son of the late Jessie Ann (Ellis) and Edward Herman Speck.

Frank was a West Texas Cowboy and Rancher. He enjoyed riding the range and tending his sheep, goats, cattle and other livestock. His greatest joy in life was making jokes, telling stories and his great sense of humor.

Poncho is survived by two sons Quinten Edward Speck, of Menard; Cody Garrison Speck, of Menard; The mother of his sons Jacqueline Speck of Menard; Frank is also survived by a sister, "Sis" Patricia Speck Lovelace of San Angelo; extended family members, Buddy and Doris Garrison, Jean Allgood, and his nieces Sundee, Rory, Shelly, Gayle and Cindy; one nephew Cinco.

Mr Speck is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday August 19th 2020 with Penny Wade officiating (Face masks Required)

The family would like to express our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Menard Manor and Kindred Hospice of San Angelo for their loving care they provided to Frank. Also Dr Anderton for his 30 years of medical service.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Homes Of Texas Inc
905 N Bevans St
Menard, TX 76859
(325) 396-4595
