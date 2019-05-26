|
Dr. Frank John Brauer
San Angelo - Dr. Frank John Brauer, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on May 22, 2019. He was 98 years young. Frank entered this world on December 10, 1920 to John and Rose Brauer as the second of 3 boys. He grew up in Chicago, Ill and had many, many mischievous adventures there but finally settled down enough to graduate with a DDS from Northwestern University. After crossing the stage at graduation, he was handed his draft papers. Frank spent 26 years in the Navy using his sharp intellect to further the study of prosthodontics. After retiring, he went into private practice in Wisconsin until moving to San Angelo in 1979. Frank possessed a larger than life personality. His smile, warmth and amazing stories will be missed by all who knew him. Below are just a few words to describe his life.
1. Frank was Faithful. He married Joan Nadine Cranfill on June 6, 1958 on Kodiak Island, Alaska while they were both serving in the Navy. They recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Their marriage was blessed by three daughters. Brenda Watson, Suzanne Whitworth and Holly Books all mourn their father's passing along with his son, TJ Brauer. Frank was also blessed with 8 adoring grandchildren; Stephen, Lauren, Paul, Abby, Alison, Zoe, Emily and Adam.
2. Frank was Outgoing. He truly never met a stranger....he was the kind of guy who talked to you in the elevator. He loved people and no one could tell a story quite like Frank! He enjoyed countless friendships throughout the years, most recently he could be found at McDonalds in San Angelo enjoying coffee and lively conversation at the crack of dawn with his buddies, including Jon Peterson and others.
3. Frank was Active. Many of his stories recounted wild adventures and he lived an incredibly full life. He has climbed mountains, camped solo in remote locations, and traveled the globe. He embodied an inquisitive spirit and was a life long learner. Frank also enjoyed taking classes both at ASU as well as online to satisfy his curiosity in areas ranging from black holes to the teachings of the Apostle Paul. Billy Graham once said "Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God."
See you later, Frank.
Visitation is Monday, May 27 from 6-8pm at Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 26, 2019