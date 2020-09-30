Frank Q. Haines
Christoval - Frank Q. Haines, Sr., 90, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Christoval Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Haines was born February 8, 1930 in Ballinger. Frank married Ann Boatwright on June 10, 1956 in Ballinger. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2006. He has been resident of Christoval since 1998 moving from Hobbs, New Mexico. While in his 20's he worked as a logger in Oregon. In his 30's he worked as a vacuum truck driver in Ballinger and San Angelo. In his 40's, 50's and 60's he worked as a salesman in San Angelo, Monahans and Hobbs. In his 70's and 80's he owned and operated South Concho Meter in Christoval. Frank was a member of the Christoval Baptist Church. He was very active in the Masonic Lodge in both Christoval and Eldorado.
Survivors include two sons, Frank Haines, Jr. and wife Brenda of Hobbs and Ronnie Haines of Christoval; three grandsons, Trey Haines and wife Emily and Lee Haines, wife Tara all of Hobbs and Jeffery Haines of San Angelo; four great grandchildren, Mason, Massy, Kennley and Kennedy. Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Lou Haines; and a brother, Ken Haines.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com