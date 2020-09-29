Frank Ricci Flores
San Angelo - Frank Ricci Flores "Red", 60, of San Angelo passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020.
Frank was born on our Nation's Independence Day in 1960 in Dallas, TX. Frank loved his family and placed them above everything. If doing things for family and friends didn't keep him busy, he knew for sure his love for his Robinson Drilling Family and Oklahoma Football would keep him going. Frank will be remembered for his big heart, strong love, and incredible work ethic. There are too many adjectives to describe Frank but everyone would agree that he was spirited, energetic, passionate, and above all, devoted.
He is preceded in death by his Father (Henry), Mother (Earnestine), Brothers (Henry and Charles), Sisters (Dolores and Diane). Frank is survived by his children Jessica Luna (Husband JB), Frankie, Eva, Phillip, Matthew, and Daniel. He is also survived by his brothers Sam, John, Billy, James, Roy and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. He loved each one so very much.
We the family would like to thank Shannon Hospital staff for their exceptional care and dedication to him. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Nurse Sandy Summers who stayed with him all day and was by his side during his time of need and death.
Please join us in celebrating his life at 10 am, Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at Shaffer Pioneer Chapel in Grape Creek, TX. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of San Angelo in his name. He enjoyed children (family or not) and he loved to see the happiness, joy, and care for all.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com