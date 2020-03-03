|
Frank Weaver Rose
San Angelo - Frank Weaver Rose, Jr., 88, of San Angelo TX. Beloved Father, Grandfather, Legal Mastermind, and Civic Leader left us to join his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 27, 2020. At home, surrounded by loving family and caregivers, his passing was dignified and peaceful.
Frank Weaver Rose, Jr. was born July 27, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky to Eleanor Brown Jett and Frank Weaver Rose Sr. He grew up in Lamesa, TX during The Great Depression. At the age of three, his only brother James Anderson Weaver Rose was born. James "Jim" would be his best friend throughout his life.
Frank excelled in both academics and sports. While attending Lamesa High School he played football and baseball serving as captain of the baseball team his senior year. He was also a member of The Press Club, Latin Club, Senior Class Treasurer, The "L" Association President and Named to Who's Who. He graduated as Salutatorian of his Senior Class in 1949.
After High School, Frank moved to Dallas to attend SMU. During his undergrad years, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Beta Gamma Sigma, and Delta Sigma Pi and played football for the SMU Mustangs. He earned his BBA Degree and graduated with honors. Due to his high scholastic standing, he was awarded a two-and-a-half-year scholarship to The Dedman School of Law at SMU. During this time he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Delta Sigma Pi, Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Alpha Delta and The Barristers. Frank completed his law training graduating Cum Laude in 1956.
While attending law school he met and married Helen Anne Weaver, also a graduate of SMU. Their first daughter Lee Eleanor was born in July 1954.
After graduation, he accepted a position with the law firm of Snodgrass and Smith and moved his family from Dallas to San Angelo. Not long after the move, his second daughter, Melinda Anne was born in September 1957. He would remain a partner with Smith Rose & Finley until his retirement in 2017 after completing a distinguished 61-year career as an attorney.
Frank's legal practice focused on landowner legal issues, real estate, oil and gas, estate planning and probate, finance and banking, and business and corporate transactions. He was Board Certified in Oil, Gas and Mineral Law by The Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He served as president of The Tom Green County Bar Association, was a Trustee of the Texas Bar Association and member of the Board of Directors of The State Bar of Texas. He also served on the Texas Board of Specialization and was named a Life Fellow in 1983.
In addition to his professional obligations, Frank was a very civic minded man. He held many positions including President of San Angelo West Rotary Club, President of the YMCA, and President of The San Angelo Country Club. He was also Chairman of The San Angelo Area Foundation, on the Board of Directors of Bank of the West, and he worked on multiple campaigns for United Way. He loved art and was a dedicated collector and a supporter of The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA). Since its beginning, he worked tirelessly for the museum. He served as Chairman of the Building Design and Oversight Committee which was an awesome responsibility. He served several terms on its Board of Directors and was elected President of the Board numerous times. To this day, he remains Honorary Chairman of the Board.
Frank had many close friends over the decades, and several that he still kept in contact with. He loved them all. Oh the stories he could tell!
He married Joan Faye Brown February 1, 1970. He was a devoted husband to Joan for 43 years and a loving Step-Father to her Daughter Cari Ann. As a couple, they had the time of their lives traveling around the world. They enjoyed attending the San Angelo Symphony, SAMFA events, numerous parties, social events, and fundraisers while benefiting many local charities. They had a long roster of friends near and far and created countless lasting memories together.
Frank inherited his father's love for fishing, hunting, and golf. After his father's passing when he was just eight years old, he considered himself fortunate to have had many of his father's friends step in and teach him to fish and hunt, "The things all young boys need to grow into manhood." as he put it. He was known to travel far and wide for fishing trips, but a family favorite was always Lake City, CO. Locally, he and his friends were regulars at the San Angelo Country Club Golf Course. He told his friends, "I've played golf all my life; I guess I should be better at it!" He played on some of the most famous greens in the world while vacationing but his favorite trip was to his family's homeland in Scotland where he played the historic Old Course at Saint Andrews.
He was a lifelong Presbyterian and served as both Deacon and Elder first at St Mark's and later on as a member of First Presbyterian Church of San Angelo. He rarely missed a service and had a very strong faith and love for God. Frank also had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the choir.
In his later years, Frank was blessed to have found love and companionship with Barbara Caskey. She was his Angel, a faithful companion and advocate, always by his side and he loved her dearly. They shared many of the same friends and memories from Lamesa as well as new experiences such as traveling abroad and the occasional spontaneous road trip.
There are no words than can express the sorrow we feel for the loss of our Father. Our hearts are broken. The only consolation is knowing that he has been reunited with his heavenly family. Their circle is complete. Dad we will never forget you and we will hold you in our hearts forever.
Frank is survived by his loving and devoted family: Daughter Lee Eleanor Moore and her husband Dr. Patrick Moore, Daughter Melinda Anne Rose, Daughter Cari Martin and her husband Jim Martin, Granddaughter Brooke Mulkey and her husband Jason Mulkey, Grandson Matthew Pummill, Sister in Law Jeanette Rose, Niece Cynthia Wood and her husband Jeff Wood, Niece Jennifer Henderson and Husband Mitch Henderson, Nephew James Rose and his wife Debbie Rose, Niece Allison Hoppa and her husband Darren Hoppa, Nephew Stephen Backhaus, Great Grandson Collin Mulkey and numerous great nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family would like to thank our dear friends Juanita Briones and Joanna Briones, Visiting Angels: Christina Aguirre, Sandra Tambunga, Pam Kirk, Linda Thompson, Janice Burgess, and LeAnn Brooks for all of the countless hours they spent caring for our beloved Father. He was blessed to have been able to live a life of dignity at home. We would also like to acknowledge the care and compassion shown to our Father by Dr. Carl Anderton, Dr. Rudy Haddad, Dr. Chris Vanderzandt, Dr. Louis Duarte, Gloria Dienert, APRN, FNP and Dr. Vicki Forlano. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Frank's Chauffeur, Thomas who drove him wherever he needed to go.
Honorary Pallbearers are Sonny Cleere, Steve Stephens, Lon Slaughter, George McCrae, Howard Taylor, David Hirschfeld, Mike Ellington, John Barnes, Jimmie Powell, Allen Price, William Caskey, and Don Stewart.
Flower arrangements are by Stemmed. The family asks that anyone wishing to make memorial donations please consider San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the YMCA, United Way or a .
Visitation is Thursday, March 5th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX. Funeral service is Friday, March 6th at 1:00pm at First Presbyterian Church San Angelo with private graveside service to follow.
