Franklin Charles O'Dell Sr., 78, of Winters went to be with our heavenly Father, July 13, 2019, in Abilene, Texas. Franklin was born to Bennie and Ella Mae Traylor O'Dell, March 9, 1941 in Winters, TX. Franklin grew up in a large family of 6 brothers and 7 sisters, all working together on the family farm. Franklin enlisted in the US Army in December 1958. During his 20 years of service he met the love of his life. He married Christiane Therese Julien on February 12, 1961 in Evereux, France. During their marriage they lived in Ft Stewart, GA; Ft Jackson, SC; Ft Gordon, GA; Frankfurt, Germany; Ft Sill, OK, before retiring to his home town of Winters, TX, on December 31, 1978.
After his retirement from the US Army, Franklin went to work for the City of Winters. During that time he constructed the Tennis Courts located at the City Park and the Animal Shelter. He ventured into the gas station business in 1980, O'Dell Skelley. He went to work for NuCorp Supply in Tye, TX, in 1981, then went to work for Pride/Comyn Pipeline in 1982 and worked in various divisions before his retirement in 2001. For several years he completed remodels and various carpenter projects as Franklins Customs Cabinets. Thinking that he was finally retired, joke was on him. Chris decided to venture into the floral business, so Daisy Patch was created.
Franklin was preceded in death by Christiane, his wife of 55 years, 4 brothers (R.T., Merle, Garland, and Bennie) and 7 sisters (Evelyn Forrester, Eddie Roe, Imogene Perry, Jewel Mae Teague, Eloise Barron, Juanell Lange, Oma Lee Overman).
He is survived by his children, Frank Charles, Jr. of Poolville, TX, Sandy & Bill Mesey of Winters, TX, and Roxanne & Mark Roe of Abilene, TX. Six grandchildren, Ryan & Caitlyn Bland of Winters, TX, Kristin & Brandon O'Dell of Abilene, TX, Corbin & Tina O'Dell of Snyder, OK, Courtney & Bryce Bevill of Abilene, TX, Candace O'Dell of Abilene, TX, and Brianna Mesey of Wingate, TX. Ten great-grandchildren; Brody Bland, Lainee O'Dell, Bayleigh O'Dell, Layla Woodson, Kaylynn Conners, Liam Brown, Saizelynn Bland, Harlee O'Dell, Cara Bevill, and Brixxlynn Bland. He is also survived by two brothers, Survern and wife Martha O'Dell of Wingate, TX and Kenneth and wife Jean O'Dell of Winters, TX, and one brother-in-law, Claude and Christian Julien of LaRich, France. Also quite a few nieces and nephews.
While serving in the US Amy, Franklin was responsible for Transportation and served tours in Korea and Vietnam. While serving in Germany he was the Director for Medical supply. Franklin received many awards; National Defense Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Bronze Star - Republic of Vietnam, Drill Sergeant Badge, Good Conduct Medal (6 Awards), Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Military Police Fort Gordon, GA, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit for outstanding service, 2 Overseas Service Bars, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation Meritorious Service Medal.
Franklin loved spending time with his family, loved fishing, hunting, and the country life. Western movies were his favorite, especially John Wayne. His passion was to support the US Veterans, he was a true Patriot.
The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Winters Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Winters. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Veterans Day Program at WISD.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 17, 2019