Fred. E. McDonald
San Angelo - Our beloved father, Fred E. McDonald, passed away peacefully at his home on June 12, 2019.
Fred McDonald was born on November 27, 1932, to Charles and Pearl McDonald. He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1950. After high school, Fred worked as a Draftsman at Malden Ballard. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and continued serving in the Army Reserves until 1958. The military gave Fred the opportunity to continue his education. He dreamed of becoming an architect and was able to do so through the GI Bill. He attended San Angelo College for 2 years and finished his education at Texas Tech University and The University of Texas. While at Texas Tech, he worked as a draftsman for Page, Sutherland, Page Architectural Firm. Fred also taught drafting classes for a brief time at San Angelo College.
Fred married the love of his life, Sue Watson, on August 18, 1956. Sue and Fred spent many wonderful years together, traveling the world and raising their family. Together, Fred and Sue had three children, Melodie McDonald, Jeff McDonald and Genny McDonald Henderson.
Throughout his life, Fred worked for many architectural and engineering firms. He went on to become partners with Jack McDermott, forming McDermott, McDonald Architectural Firm. Fred's talent in architecture can be seen in building throughout all of San Angelo and West Texas.
Fred was also heavily involved in the San Angelo community. He was a member of the Freemasonry where he was raised as a Master Mason with Lodge 570 of San Angelo, Texas on January 13, 1961. As a Master Mason, he obtained his 32nd Degree Mason and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He also devoted his time to Shriners, Rotary Club, Elks Club, City Planning Commission, Industrial Developers of San Angelo and the Home Builders Association.
Fred and his wife Sue were always ready for an adventure. They enjoyed numerous trips around the world sponsored by General Electric. When Fred was not on a trip with his wife or working hard as an architect, he enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his many close friends and family.
Later in life, Fred found the most joy in spending time with his grandchildren. He loved taking them on adventures and sat front row at all of their school and sporting events. He was their biggest fan and present for all of their achievements.
Fred is preceded in death by parents Charles and Pearl McDonald, wife Sue McDonald, brothers, Bobby McDonald and Charles McDonald, sister Billie Faye Lane, and grandson, Hayden Henderson. He is survived by his children, Jeff McDonald of Austin, TX, Melodie McDonald, Genny and husband Jeb Henderson, and grandchildren, Colton, Beau, Lance and Sarah Henderson all of San Angelo, TX. He is also survived by brothers Pat and wife Ruby McDonald of San Angelo, TX, Mike and wife Jan McDonald of Austin, TX, Corky and Jerry McDonald of Blackwell, TX, sister, Joann and husband Thomas Ernest of San Angelo, TX, sister-in-law, Peggy and husband Danny Ferguson of Horseshoe Bay, TX, as well as numerous special nieces and nephews.
Fred was a firecracker. You could always find him stirring up trouble with his friends or cracking a joke. Never one to sit still for long, Fred lived his life to the absolute fullest. He was always kind-hearted and loving to everyone around him. He loved learning and believed that one could never be over educated. He was a mentor as well as a role model to many young people and took joy in encouraging his friends, family members and even strangers to reach their full potential and follow their dreams. He was loved immeasurably and will be missed dearly by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His loved ones take comfort in knowing he is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Sue, where they are dancing together once again.
A special thank you from the family is extended to Dr. Anderton, Darla Teague and staff at St. Gabriel's Hospice, and the care givers, Virginia Franco, Mary Rodriguez, Lacy Gonzales, Adriana Castillo, and Janet Alexander for all their loving care and attention.
A memorial service to celebrate Fred will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 18th, at Frist Christian Church with Rev. T.J. Shoop-York officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from June 16 to June 17, 2019