Fred Wilson
Ballinger - Fred Wilson McShan, 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home in Ballinger, Texas.
He was born on January 14, 1934, to Meade Wilson and Grace (Winans) McShan in Runnels County, Texas. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Hennecke, on March 6, 1952, in Brown County. Fred worked for AEP for over 40 years as a crew supervisor. After retiring from AEP he enjoyed ranching. He was also a member of the Methodist Church.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents Meade and Grace McShan, and his sisters Lillian Mae Henson and Louise Thomerson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his daughter Deborah Ann McShan of Lafayette, Colorado; his sons Larry and wife Marilyn McShan of Bridgeport, Texas, David and wife Donna McShan of Ballinger, and James and wife Diane of Abilene, Texas. Fred is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held for Fred at Lange Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Chapel at Lange Funeral Home, with Lynn Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery of Ballinger.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020