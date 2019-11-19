|
Freda Irene Noyse
San Angelo - Freda Irene Noyes, 73, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in San Angelo. Freda was born August 25, 1946 in San Angelo, Texas to Arthur L. and Roxie M. Rasco. Freda married Don Noyes on July 18, 1966 in Crane, Texas and they shared 53 beautiful years together. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. Freda is survived by her husband Don Noyes, of San Angelo; her son, Dwayne Noyes and his wife Angela, of San Angelo; her daughter Susan Serratt, of San Angelo; 2 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; her Sister, Brenda Johnson, of Brownwood; and her Brother, Thomas Creelman, of Hawaii. The Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Berthall officiating. Interment will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019