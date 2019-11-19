Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Noyse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Irene Noyse


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Irene Noyse Obituary
Freda Irene Noyse

San Angelo - Freda Irene Noyes, 73, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in San Angelo. Freda was born August 25, 1946 in San Angelo, Texas to Arthur L. and Roxie M. Rasco. Freda married Don Noyes on July 18, 1966 in Crane, Texas and they shared 53 beautiful years together. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. Freda is survived by her husband Don Noyes, of San Angelo; her son, Dwayne Noyes and his wife Angela, of San Angelo; her daughter Susan Serratt, of San Angelo; 2 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren; her Sister, Brenda Johnson, of Brownwood; and her Brother, Thomas Creelman, of Hawaii. The Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Berthall officiating. Interment will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -