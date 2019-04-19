|
Freddie Lee Lewellen
Longview - Freddie Lee Lewellen, 71, passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on April 17, 2019. Freddie was born on March 24, 1948, in Waco, Texas to Al and Louise Lewellen. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School, and later, married the love of his life, Brenda Lewellen. Freddie was a United States Navy Veteran and worked as a commercial painter. He loved drag racing and spending time with his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Brenda; his sister, Darlene and Ken Hameister; 4 children, Freddie Jr. and wife Suzi, Kristi Lewellen, Kenny Al Lewellen, and Jimmy Lee and wife Dori. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Tyler, Sabrina, Morgan, Dustin, Devin, Bryndon, Katelyn Louise and Colton and 2 great grandchildren, Kynslee Marie and Ella Rose Wendler. Freddie is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Louise Lewellen and his brother, Bobby Lewellen. Open visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019 beginning at 2 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include Kevin Little, Benny Gossett, Clay Cross, Mike Johnston, Jason Jackson, and Johnny Ratliff. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 19, 2019